Stokes hails England newcomer as ‘three bowlers in one’ after win

Brydon Carse took combined figures of 10 for 106 to power England to an eight-wicket victory in New Zealand

Ben Stokes hailed Brydon Carse as England’s triple threat after his starring role against New Zealand, branding the Durham quick “three bowlers in one”.

Carse produced a mighty effort in the first Test at Christchurch, taking combined figures of 10 for 106 to power his side to an eight-wicket victory.

He picked up four in New Zealand’s first innings and six in the second to leave England chasing just 104 for victory, debutant Jacob Bethell providing the feelgood factor as he cracked an unbeaten 50 to wrap things up.

It was a statement performance from the 29-year-old Carse on just his third appearance at this level, intimidating the Kiwis with bouncers, attacking the stumps with full balls and maintaining a miserly economy rate of 2.76.

Stokes, who earmarked his county colleague as one to watch during his early days at Chester-le-Street, said: “I’ve known about Brydon’s ability and skills for a while and there was no doubt in my mind that he was going to have an impact when he eventually made it to the top level.

“To have someone in your attack who can almost be three bowlers in one is massive. I use him as the enforcer when we go to the short-pitched stuff, but he’s also taken a lot of wickets this week as well and his economy rate has been below three.”

Brydon Carse ‘going to be in England side for long time’

Stokes continued: “He’s got the heart of a lion. It’s pretty evident whenever you chuck him the ball he’s going to give 100 per cent every single time – he would keep bowling even if his toe was ripped off. He wouldn’t show any pain, he’d just keep going and going.

“He’s turned out to be the cricketer I always thought he could be. He’s worked incredibly hard to get himself here and I think he’s going to be playing for England for a long time now.”

Carse won rave reviews during his first series against Pakistan in October, ruffling feathers despite playing on pitches offering nothing for the fast bowlers, and already looks inked in to the first choice XI.

But his career hit an unexpected bump in the road last summer when he was banned for three months for a historic betting infringement, a setback he has dealt with admirably by coming back even better than before.

