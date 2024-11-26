India and Pakistan playing out political tension through Champions Trophy

The stand-off between India and Pakistan over the 2025 Champions Trophy is set to reach a conclusion this week with a key vote on the row.

The next edition of the tournament is set to take place in February and March in Pakistan, who won the last edition in 2017.

But given historical political differences between Pakistan and neighbouring India there has been concern over whether India will take part.

India insist security issues means they should be able to play their matches in a second country – whether that is India or the United Arab Emirates, for example – while Pakistan have stood firm over their right to host all matches within their borders.

This month the impasse strengthened when India denied Rohit Sharma’s team permission to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, with the International Cricket Council informed that the Government of India were involved in the call.

There will therefore be an ICC board meeting on Friday which could involve a vote on a solution. All 12 member countries would get a say, as well as outgoing chairman Greg Barclay, two days before he is succeeded in the role by Indian Jay Shah.

Shah is the son of Amit Shah, India’s Minister of Home Affairs, while the Pakistan Cricket Board’s chair Mohsin Naqvi is Interior Minister in Islamabad.

The Champions Trophy takes place every four years and can be likened to the old Fifa Confederations Cup, but is not a World Cup.

The political and sporting battle of words and protests emphasises the instability within cricket, where key figures stretch beyond the sport.