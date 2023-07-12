Women’s Ashes alive as England beat Australia in first ODI

BRISTOL, ENGLAND – JULY 12: England captain Heather Knight and Kate Cross celebrate winning the Women’s Ashes 1st We Got Game ODI match between England and Australia at Seat Unique Stadium on July 12, 2023 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Captain Heather Knight hit an unbeaten 75 as England chased down a record total to beat Australia in the first series ODI to keep the Women’s Ashes alive.

England and Australia are level on six points each in the points-based Ashes with four points remaining.

The hosts still need three of the four remaining points to regain the Ashes form Australia.

The Southern Stars set a total 264 to win with Beth Mooney hitting 81 not out and Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield and Jess Jonassen all getting above 30.

Tammy Beaumont got England off to a motoring start, hitting 47 off 42 balls, but regular wickets fell in the chase as Alice Capsey fell for 40 and Natalie Sciver-Brunt was dispatched for 31.

It was Knight’s steady score alongside Kate Cross’ late 19 from 20 balls that did it for England and the duo came home with 11 balls to spare with two wickets in hand.

England will take on Australia in the second ODI on Sunday in Southampton before the two sides face off in the potential decider in Taunton next week.

Before yesterday evening, Australia had lost just one of their last 42 completed ODI matches.

“It was hard work out there. I thought it was starting to sip away but Kate Cross what a hero… we broke it [the total] down, trying to get it in 10s,” Knight said.

“The fight in the side is remarkable. I would not have enjoyed watching that game.”

Australia won the Test to go 4-0 ahead in the series before adding another two points with a victory in the opening T20 at Edgbaston.

England won at the Oval and Lord’s, however, before today’s win to level the series.