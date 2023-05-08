Stokes and Buttler among England cricket players set to sit in on ECB board meetings

Three England cricket captains are set to be invited to sit in on board meetings, according to reports.(Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Three England cricket captains are set to be invited to sit in on board meetings, according to reports.

Men’s Test captain Ben Stokes, one-day captain Jos Buttler and women’s captain Heather Knight are set to be invited by the England and Wales Cricket Board and chairman Richard Thompson as part of wider plans to develop the game.

The trio have previously sat in at least one board meeting.

Having become chair in September 2022, Thompson has slowly been altering the ECB board and has so far replaced two thirds of the 12 roles.

Read more Opinion: Worcester Warriors and a defence of the RFU

The governing body of cricket in England has previously come under fire for its lack of knowledge from players at board level.

It is hoped the playing trio will offer an insight at the highest level of governance, according to the Telegraph.

It is a big year for the ECB this summer, too, with the board hosting both the men’s and women’s Ashes across the next three months.

The men will host Australia across five Tests this summer while the women will play their long-standing rivals across all three formats of the game.

The ECB are also reportedly questioning the future of The Hundred and are battling with reports surrounding the possibility of players signing full-time contracts with the Indian Premier League Twenty20 series.

Last week the dates were confirmed for England’s white-ball tour to the West Indies in December.

England tour of West Indies

One-Day Internationals

3 December: 1st CG United ODI, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

6 December: 2nd CG United ODI, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

9 December: 3rd CG United ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

T20 Internationals