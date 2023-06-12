Women’s Ashes: England name squad for historic series

England have named their squad for this summer’s Women’s Ashes series. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Lauren Filer and Danielle Gibson could make their debuts for England in a series which has seen well over 70,000 tickets sold.

The Women’s Ashes sees England and Australia compete in one Test, three International Twenty20 matches and three One-Day Internationals.

The likes of Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont and Issy Wong are among the other names listed in the squad, released yesterday.

An England A side will also face Australia in two three-day warm-up matches ahead of the series.

Head coach Jon Lewis said: “We are looking forward to what promises to be an exciting Ashes series.

“We are fortunate that our talent pool is growing fast, this has enabled us to pick a nicely balanced squad.

“Dani (Danielle Gibson) is one of the form cricketer’s in the country, she is improving both with bat and ball and if selected in the team, offers us a dynamic cricketer who can change the momentum of the game.

“Lauren is a genuine wicket-taking threat with good pace and swing. Again, if selected in the playing 11, she offers us a point of difference in our bowling attack that could impact a Test match at any point in the game.

“Our preparations are going well and this week’s upcoming games against Australia A and Australia give us another great opportunity to rehearse for the Test match next week.

“To have two Ashes series running alongside each other is very special and we look forward to entertaining our fans and gaining some new ones along the way.”

England Women’s Ashes Test Squad

Heather Knight (captain, Western Storm), Tammy Beaumont (The Blaze), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Kate Cross (Thunder), Alice Davidson-Richards (South East Stars), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Lauren Filer (Western Storm), Danielle Gibson (Western Storm), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Emma Lamb (Thunder), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vice-captain, The Blaze), Issy Wong (Central Sparks), Danielle Wyatt (Southern Brave)

England Women’s A squad

Lauren Winfield-Hill (captain, Northern Diamonds), Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers), Alice Davidson-Richards (South East Stars), Freya Davies (South East Stars), Charlie Dean (vice-captain, Southern Vipers), Sarah Glenn (The Blaze), Kirstie Gordon (The Blaze), Eva Gray (Sunrisers), Bess Heath (Northern Diamonds), Eve Jones (Central Sparks), Paige Scholfield (South East Stars), Grace Scrivens (Sunrisers), Danielle Wyatt (Southern Vipers)

Women’s Ashes Fixtures