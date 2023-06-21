England name side for Women’s Ashes opener against Australia

Lauren Flier is set to make her debut tomorrow after pace bowler was named in England’s Ashes side for the Test against Australia. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Lauren Filer is set to make her debut tomorrow after pace bowler was named in England’s Ashes side for the Test against Australia.

The hosts take on Australia today at Trent Bridge in the only Test of the series.

The 22-year-old Western Storm bowler is included as part of a 13-player squad.

Kate Cross and Lauren Bell will make up the Ashes seam attack while Sophie Ecclestone will provide spin – star Issy Wong was not included.

The squad looks to be one of aggression and a sign of a style of play reminiscent to the men’s Bazball.

“She’s [Filer] a real impact bowler, I guess she’s a bit of an unknown, but she bowls wicket-taking deliveries and for me she’s one of the quickest, if not the quickest bowler in the country,” said England Ashes captain Heather Knight.

“She’s got skills, can move the ball both ways and ultimately we need a team that’s going to take 20 wickets.”

England Ashes squad

1. Tammy Beaumont

2. Emma Lamb

3. Heather Knight (captain)

4. Nat Sciver-Brunt

5. Sophia Dunkley

6. Danielle Wyatt

7. Amy Jones

8. Sophie Ecclestone

9. Kate Cross

10. Lauren Filer

11. Lauren Bell

Fixtures