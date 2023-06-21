England name side for Women’s Ashes opener against Australia
Lauren Filer is set to make her debut tomorrow after pace bowler was named in England’s Ashes side for the Test against Australia.
The hosts take on Australia today at Trent Bridge in the only Test of the series.
The 22-year-old Western Storm bowler is included as part of a 13-player squad.
Kate Cross and Lauren Bell will make up the Ashes seam attack while Sophie Ecclestone will provide spin – star Issy Wong was not included.
The squad looks to be one of aggression and a sign of a style of play reminiscent to the men’s Bazball.
“She’s [Filer] a real impact bowler, I guess she’s a bit of an unknown, but she bowls wicket-taking deliveries and for me she’s one of the quickest, if not the quickest bowler in the country,” said England Ashes captain Heather Knight.
“She’s got skills, can move the ball both ways and ultimately we need a team that’s going to take 20 wickets.”
England Ashes squad
- 1. Tammy Beaumont
- 2. Emma Lamb
- 3. Heather Knight (captain)
- 4. Nat Sciver-Brunt
- 5. Sophia Dunkley
- 6. Danielle Wyatt
- 7. Amy Jones
- 8. Sophie Ecclestone
- 9. Kate Cross
- 10. Lauren Filer
- 11. Lauren Bell
Fixtures
- Ashes Test match (Trent Bridge) -Thursday June 22 – Monday June 26 (11am start)
- First T20 international (Edgbaston) – Saturday July 1 (6.35pm start)
- Second T20 international (The Kia Oval) – Wednesday July 5 (6.35pm start)
- Third T20 international (Lord’s) – Saturday July 8 (6.35pm start)
- First one-day international (Unique Stadium, Bristol) – Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start)
- Second one-day international (The Ageas Bowl) – Sunday July 16 (11am start)
- Third one-day international (Taunton) – Tuesday July 18 (1pm start)