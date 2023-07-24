England name unchanged squad for fifth Ashes Test against Australia

England have named an unchanged team for this week’s fifth Ashes Test as England look to deny Australia their first series win on these shores since 2001. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Rain scuppered England’s hopes of drawing the five-match series level at Old Trafford on Sunday which ensured the tourists retained the famous urn.

But England can continue a record of being unbeaten in series against Australia dating back to 2001 should they beat the tourists at the Oval across this week.

The Test gets underway on Thursday and could continue through until Monday.

There were questions surrounding England’s selection in the fourth Test at Manchester but captain Ben Stokes defended those decisions, as well as calls for the team to declare to try and force a result.

Having gotten off to a rapid start under Stokes and Brendon McCullum, England have now gone two series – against New Zealand and Australia – without a series win.

Mark Wood, Josh Tongue, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, and James Anderson remain as specialist bowlers while Stokes, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes are the three all-rounders.

Jonny Bairstow will keep wicket while the squad contains Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence and Joe Root as batters.