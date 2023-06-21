Ashes: Fifth day of first Test breaks broadcasting records for Sky Sports

The final day of the pulsating first Ashes Test match between England and Australia broke broadcasting records for Sky Sports. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

A peak audience of 2.12m watched as Australia batted out the day and chased down 98 runs in the final session to take a 1-0 series lead. That’s the highest ever recorded peak audience figure for a Test match on Sky Sports.

Tuesday’s fifth day averaged 1.17m while there were over 15.6m page views on the Sky Sports app and website.

Ashes proving popular

In addition, there were 1.8m digital streams watching the sold out final day at Edgbaston.

Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht said: “Great to see such a thrilling start to the Ashes series,

and to see that millions of fans are enjoying cricket content across the board.

“Equally we’re delighted to see so many young fans engage across so many of our digital channels. We have a fantastic opportunity with both the Men’s and Women’s sides who are playing some of the most entertaining cricket in recent memory, and our Sky Sports teams will continue to deliver all of the action throughout the series, via our exclusive coverage and unparalleled commentary team.

“The Women’s Test gets underway [on Thursday] at Trent Bridge, where we are set and excited to see fans

get behind England’s campaign against a fierce Australian team.

“As the long-term broadcast partner with England Cricket, we are proud to tell the Ashes story and continue to support the growth of both the men’s and women’s game this series and beyond.”

England and Wales Cricket Board chief commercial officer Tony Singh added: “This first Men’s Test kept us all on the edge of our seats and showed the thrills of Test cricket at its best.

“It’s great to see the excitement it’s generated across the country, whether it was the sell-out crowds inside Edgbaston or the millions watching on TV, online or listening.”