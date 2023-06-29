Ashes: Women’s Test follows men’s in breaking Sky Sports records

The only Women’s Ashes Test of this year’s series set record-breaking broadcasting figures for Sky Sports just days after the opening Test of the men’s series did the same.

The Test – the only one in the Women’s Ashes series, which is contested over all three international formats – saw a peak audience of 480,000 on Sunday. That figure is the highest ever for the Women’s Ashes across all three formats – Test cricket, Twenty20 cricket and One-Day International cricket.

Over the five days the Test averaged 198,000, the highest viewing figures of a women’s Test match since records began.

Ashes, two Ashes

Day five – when Australia whittled England out to take a four-point lead in the series – saw a peak of 239,000 viewers and an average viewership of 171,000.

Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht said “We’re thrilled to see further records broken on Sky Sports following such an exciting start to the Ashes for the England Women’s team, and with the record-breaking performance on the pitch from Tammy Beaumont, the women’s game looks to be stronger than ever.

“This is just the beginning of a monumental summer for cricket, and Sky Sports will continue to deliver unrivalled coverage across linear and digital channels, bringing all the entertainment from The Ashes to existing and new cricket fans.”

Tony Singh, chief commercial officer at the ECB said: “It was fitting that the five-day LV= Insurance Test went down to the final day, and it’s fantastic that so many people wanted to be a part of the action, whether watching in the stands, on Sky, or listening on radio or online.

“We’re delighted that a record number of viewers watched the opening game of the Metro Bank Women’s Ashes on Sky Sports.

“For a long time, Sky have been great supporters of women’s cricket, and these record figures are another important milestone as the women’s game continues to grow and attract even more fans.

“I am sure both Ashes series will continue to deliver great drama and entertainment.”