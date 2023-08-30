Pay boost for England Women as cricket chiefs hand them same match fees as men

England Women will receive the same match fees as the men’s team with immediate effect

England Women cricketers are to receive the same match fees as their male counterparts in a move that will boost their pay by thousands of pounds.

The move was announced today by the England and Wales Cricket Board and will take effect immediately, starting in this week’s Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka.

England Men, who still benefit from much more lucrative central contracts, are reported to receive £14,500 per Test match and £4,500 for every one-day or T20 appearance.

“It’s really important that we continue to drive the women’s game forward and it’s fantastic to see equal match fees for England Women and England Men” said captain Heather Knight.

“The direction of travel for the women’s game has always been the most important thing, creating a sustainable product that people want to watch and play, and I’m sure this will make cricket an increasingly attractive sport to girls and young women as we continue to grow the game.”

The ECB said the pay hike for England Women was a result of record-breaking interest in this year’s Women’s Ashes.

The series against Australia attracted 111,000 spectators, more than four times the figure in 2019, and broke attendance records on three separate occasions.

“This summer’s thrilling Women’s Ashes series demonstrated how women’s cricket is continuing to grow at pace in this country, with record attendances and TV viewing,” said chief executive Richard Gould.

“Growing the women’s and girls’ game is a key priority for us, and in recent years we have considerably increased investment both in building a domestic women’s structure to produce the players of the future, and in increasing player rewards.

“​​In the years ahead, we will continue to invest ahead of revenues. We are currently considering all the recommendations made by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, but equalising match fees is one immediate step we are pleased to make now.”

While England’s men and women will now receive equal match fees, there remains a gulf in the value of their central contracts.

England Men earn up to £350,000 for T20 and one-day contracts only, with a further £650,000 for regulars in the Test side.

Central contacts for England Women, who mostly play the shorter forms of cricket, are reportedly worth up to £50,000.