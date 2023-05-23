Good news at last for England as bowler is passed fit for Ashes

England had feared Ollie Robinson might follow Jofra Archer in being ruled of the Ashes with injury

England cricket chiefs have received an overdue boost ahead of the Ashes after seam bowler Ollie Robinson was cleared of serious injury.

Robinson became the latest England doubt for next month’s series with Australia when he hurt his ankle playing for Sussex last week.

But the England and Wales Cricket Board reported on Tuesday that scans on the 29-year-old’s joint had revealed no damage.

It means that Robinson is available for next week’s one-off Test match against Ireland at Lord’s, the team’s solitary warm-up for facing Australia.

Head coach Brendon McCullum has already seen paceman Jofra Archer ruled out of the Ashes because of a long-standing elbow problem.

Captain Ben Stokes and record wicket-taker Jimmy Anderson have also sparked alarm that they could miss the highlight of England’s summer schedule.

Stokes flew home early from the Indian Premier League this month after suffering a setback in his management of a chronic knee injury.

Anderson, meanwhile, sustained a groin strain while playing for Lancashire and is also facing a race to be fit to face Australia.

The ECB said: “Sussex and England seamer Ollie Robinson had a scan on Monday to determine the extent of some discomfort in his left ankle after playing for Sussex in the LV= Insurance County Championship Division Two match against Glamorgan at Hove last week.

“Scan results have revealed no damage to the ankle and that Robinson will join up with the England Men’s Test squad this weekend ahead of the LV= Insurance Test match against Ireland starting on Thursday 1 June at Lord’s.”

England’s attempt to regain the urn is due to begin at Edgbaston on Friday 16 June, with subsequent contests at Lord’s, Headingley, Old Trafford and the Oval.