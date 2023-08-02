England docked WTC points after slow over-rate in Ashes

Ben Stokes’ Test cricket team will take just nine World Test Championship (WTC) points from their Ashes draw after being penalised by the International Cricket Council for a slow over-rate.

Both England and Pat Cummins’ Australia have been docked a combined number of 29 WTC points due to slow bowling rates throughout the Ashes series, which England drew 2-2 having been 2-0 down after two Tests.

Australia will take 18 points away from the five-match series while England will take just nine.

Players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over which is lost in the allotted time.

“In the fifth Test at The Oval in London, England have been penalised five ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points and fined 25 per cent of their match fee after being found to be five overs short,” an ICC statement read.

“Australia have been penalised 10 WTC points and fined 50 per cent of their match fee after being found to be 10 overs short in the fourth Test in Manchester, while England have been penalised three WTC points and fined 15 per cent of their match fee in that match.

“England have also been penalised nine WTC points and fined 45 per cent of their match fee for being nine overs short in the second Test at Lord’s. England will also receive two penalty points for the first Test.”

The current World Test Championship, which runs from this summer through until 2025, sees Pakistan top the table ahead of India and Australia.

The West Indies are fourth, England are fifth and Sri Lanka make up the table.

Bangladesh, New Zealand and South Africa are yet to play a Test under the new World Test Championship.

Australia won the last WTC final at the Oval ahead of the Ashes, beating India in a brilliant Test match.

England are next in Test action when they head to India for a five-match series early next year – they then host the West Indies next July.