McCullum: There are chances to break into England Test side after Ashes

England Test head coach Brendon McCullum has insisted that there will be opportunities for players to break into the national squad after the retirement of Stuart Broad and the second retirement of Moeen Ali. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

England, captained by Ben Stokes, came from 2-0 down in the Ashes to draw the five-match contest and deny Australia a first series win on these shores since 2001.

Pacer Broad, who got the last wicket on the final day of the fifth Test to draw the series, announced his retirement from the game at the Oval on Saturday.

England chances

Ali, on the other hand, only came out of Test retirement when called upon after an injury to fellow spinner Jack Leach but he has confirmed that he has played his last match of Test cricket.

“What you’re trying to do is not only inspire the next generation but the layer underneath the top team, to be able to understand how we’re going to play, work out in their own heads where they fit within that and then try and force a place,” McCullum said.

“That’s what you’re trying to achieve and naturally places do come up when guys come to the end of their careers. So there will be opportunities there and we’re starting to build some

nice depth.

“What will be really important by the time India comes [early next year] will be dialling back in to what we’ve achieved in the last 15 months and to try and make sure the team turns up with the same clarity of thoughts when we go about things.”

England now turn their heads to a one-day World Cup, where the side are defending champions.

Matthew Mott is in charge for that format of the game but will still be able to call upon a number of the Test side for the competition.

England get underway on 5 October against New Zealand at the 132,000 capacity Narendra Modi Stadium with the final scheduled for 19 November at the same arena.