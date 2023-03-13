England Test cricket bowlers better than Aussies right now, says new coach

England’s new fast bowling coach David Saker has said Ben Stokes’ team has a better attack with the ball than Australia do ahead of the Ashes.

Saker will be part of England’s Test cricket coaching team for this year’s Ashes series as the fast bowling coach returns to the national set-up.

He was part of the team who won the Ashes down Under in 2010-2011 and worked with Australia’s fast bowling attack between 2016 and 2019.

The 56-year-old will also aid England as they look to defend their 50-over cricket World Cup title in India this autumn.

“I said ‘yes’ straight away because of the magnitude of the occasion,” Saker said. “Once he [Ben Stokes, captain] pushed it, it made it an easy decision. It’s looking to be a hell of a series with these two teams.”

“It’s exciting if we can have Jofra [Archer] and [Mark] Wood available, whether you play them together is another thing but I think you need that pace against the Australians.

“But playing in English conditions, I think it puts their bowling group in front of the Australians, without a doubt.”

The Ashes begin in mid-June with England taking on Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham.