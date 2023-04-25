Bairstow smashes 97 off 88 on return to cricket ahead of Ashes

Jonny Bairstow fell just short of a century as the wicketkeeper returned to action for the first time since August ahead of this summer’s Ashes. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Jonny Bairstow fell just short of a century as the wicketkeeper returned to action for the first time since August ahead of this summer’s Ashes.

The Yorkshire middle-order player broke his leg in a freak golfing accident last year having made over 1,000 runs and six centuries in 2022 prior to the fall.

Bairstow – who has played 89 Tests for England – hit 97 runs off 88 balls for Yorkshire’s Second XI yesterday against Notts Second XI.

The 33-year-old was agonisingly close to hitting a ton but was caught behind off some smart bowling to depart just shy of the 100. It is currently unknown whether Bairstow will return to the England fold wearing the gloves or whether his impressive substitute Ben Foakes will maintain his position behind the stumps.

The Ashes are taking place on British soil this summer with the opening Test between England and Australia beginning on 16 June at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

The two sides will then travel to Lord’s, Headingley, Old Trafford and the Oval as England look to avenge their 4-0 humiliation Down Under.

England are scheduled to play one Test ahead of the iconic series, at Lord’s against Ireland.