BT Sport retains exclusive UK rights to show men's and women's Ashes

BT Sport has confirmed that it will have exclusive UK broadcast rights for the upcoming England men’s and women’s Ashes series in Australia.

It will also show the one-day and Twenty20 series that follow the men’s Ashes early next year as part of a new four-year deal with Cricket Australia.

“We loved bringing the highs, lows and controversy of the Ashes to our viewers in 2017/18 and relish the opportunity to bring our viewers all the action from both a men’s and women’s Ashes in 2021/22,” said Simon Green, head of BT Sport.

“BT Sport’s cricket content has continued to grow since we signed our first rights deal with Cricket Australia, and we are delighted to be bringing more world class men’s and women’s cricket from Australia to fans across the UK.”

England men begin their attempt to win back the Ashes in the first Test, which is due to start in Brisbane on 8 December.

The women’s Ashes, which consists of one Test and three one-day and T20 matches apiece, is scheduled to get under way in Canberra on 27 January.

BT Sport’s deal also gives it the rights to all other tours of Australia, with New Zealand and Sri Lanka also set to visit next year.