World Test Championship table as England slump to bottom

England’s captain Ben Stokes plays a shot during the third day of the fifth and last Test cricket match between India and England at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on March 9, 2024. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE — (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

England yesterday slipped to the bottom of cricket’s World Test Championship table after Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh.

England have played the second most number of games, on 10 behind Australia on 12, but have the lowest point percentage, putting them bottom of nine teams.

India are top with six wins in nine while Australia are second with eight in 12 – England have three in 10 thanks largely to a disappointing series against Australia in the Ashes last year and India this year.

The top two ranked sides every two years compete in the World Test Championship final, which until now has been held in London.

England have failed to reach the final in either of the first two editions, finishing fourth in the 2021-23 cycle.

England coach and captain Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes have 12 matches to turn around their fortunes.

The team take on the West Indies and Sri Lanka in home series’ in 2024 before playing Pakistan and New Zealand away from home.

The 2025 World Test Championship will take place at Lord’s next year with Australia the reigning champions, beating India at the Oval in 2023.

The World Test Championship is in its third edition with each cycle lasting two years.

World Test Championship table