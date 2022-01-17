Chris Tremlett Ashes column: If that’s the best we’ve got it doesn’t bode well

England lost the Ashes 4-0 after capitulating in the final Test, they haven’t won a Test in three tours.(Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images)

It was a glimmer of hope to see England get a draw in the fourth Ashes Test last week but that was soon swept from under me.

There was a moment yesterday where I thought it was possible that England would finish the series with a win. The Zak Crawley partnership with Rory Burns was the team’s best opening stand of the Ashes – which says a lot – but it was the manner of the collapse that followed that was so embarrassing. It was humiliating.

Pathetic

The bigger picture here is of course that we’ve lost 4-0, 4-0 and 5-0 across our last three tours to Australia. It’s simply not good enough. Mark Butcher yesterday called England’s tour pathetic and he’s right.

No one should mourn Novak Djokovic’s absence from Australian Open No one should mourn Novak Djokovic’s absence from Australian Open

I do feel sorry for the players to a degree as the pandemic has denied them a normal Ashes preparation.

But the performance has been pathetic.

These guys are paid professionals, they’re meant to be the best players in the country and some of the ways they were getting out – not applying themselves and not getting used to conditions – is just frustrating.

You don’t mind if a player makes a mistake once or twice – that’s natural – but to continually be making the same mistakes hoping for a different result is crazy.

Getting bowled out for 100 to 150 odd doesn’t give your bowlers any respite; they’re constantly working and working and working. You’re giving them no chance.

As I tweeted this week, though, I think there’s credit to be given to Mark Wood this Ashes tour. He’s always giving 100 per cent – every ball, every over. His career best 6-37 in Hobart over the weekend was a testament to his tenacity.

Great to see Mark Wood finally getting his rewards after the effort he’s put in this tour.

The guy gives nothing but 100% every single ball 👏🏻👏🏻🙌🙌 — Chris Tremlett (@ChrisTremlett33) January 16, 2022

Ashes gloom offers future hope

Through all of the gloom, though, there’s an exciting opportunity for some of England’s County Championship players. Now is the time to step up and show what you can do because, bar one or two players, much of this side’s positions are up for grabs.

Hopefully we see a more general shift towards the red-ball game, too. Limited overs cricket is in a good position in England and we are doing well as an international side.

Hopefully we can focus on the domestic four-day game and that can help us find better Test players.

I’d like to see James Vince in the fold. He’s really impressive for Hampshire and could be an ideal crossover player for England to re-examine.

I’d actually have taken Liam Livingstone to Australia for the Ashes. A big call, sure, but he’s got a bit of Rishabh Pant in him.

The Indian middle order batter comes out and scares bowlers, always looking to hit them for six. I see that in Livingstone, and although he’d obviously get a few low scores, he could really put some energy into the England order alongside a fit Ben Stokes.

Something needs to be done about the state of Test cricket in England. The side are rock bottom of the World Test Championship and, going by this Ashes series, it could take quite a while to get them back anywhere near the top.

Apparently this lot are the best players we’ve got. If that’s the case, it doesn’t bode very well.