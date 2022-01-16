Ashes: Reaction as England’s humiliating collapse finalises 4-0 result

England had a record Ashes batting collapse as they fell to a 4-0 series defeat. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

England’s Ashes finished this morning as Joe Root’s men completed a humiliating batting collapse to concede the fifth and final Test and lose the series 4-0.

On only the third day in Hobart, England’s 10-58 was the worst Ashes collapse for the country since 1948.

The overall result has been known since the final days of last year, but this result has caused outrage among many within the sport.

Rafa Benitez sacked as Everton manager Rafa Benitez sacked as Everton manager

Here is some of the reaction:

Joe Root – England captain

“It’s been a really tough tour. We’ve been outplayed and credit to Australia.

“They deserve to win this series. Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say a team outplayed us.”

Pat Cummins – Australia captain

“These are the series you have in your diary years out. Winning 4-0 is huge. I am really pumped.

“Not only the 11 guys playing but the 15 players in the series. It feels like we are really building to something big.”

Mark Butcher – former player

“They do not seem to withstand any amount of pressure. That was ghastly. It was pathetic.”