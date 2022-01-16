Rafa Benitez sacked as Everton manager

Everton have sacked manager Rafa Benitez. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Rafa Benitez has been sacked as Everton manager after less than seven months in charge.

In a statement, Everton said: “Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as first team manager.

“Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the Club with immediate effect.

“An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course.”

The short statement follows a spell in charge that has seen the Spaniard’s Everton side linger in 15th in the Premier League before today’s fixtures.

Everton lost to Norwich 2-1 yesterday in the Premier League. Following the match, Benitez said: “I am a professional and I have enough experience”

“I came here to fix issues that were coming from the last five years. What I have to do now is analyse the mistakes we are making and make sure we void that for the future.

“The rest is not in my hands.”

A replacement is yet to be announced and Everton next play in the Premier League on Saturday against Aston Villa.