England Ashes woe down to batting failure, says Stuart Broad

Broad took five wickets on his return to the England team but Australia still hold the upper hand in the fourth Ashes Test

England bowler Stuart Broad has laid the blame for a miserable Ashes series at the feet of the tourists’ batters as they look to avoid another defeat in the fourth Test.

Broad revived debate about his controversial omission earlier in the series by taking five wickets on the first two days in Sydney.

His performance was not enough to prevent Australia running up another big first innings total – they declared on 416-8 – and he insists it has been England’s failure to do the same that has left them facing a potential Ashes whitewash.

“You can dissect loads on this trip, but first-innings runs is where you live in Test cricket,” said Broad.

“We’ve failed to deliver that. It doesn’t matter what bowlers you play if you’re getting bowled out for 140. That might be a bit brutal, but that’s the truth in Test cricket.

“I said in an interview eight months ago that, coming to Australia, first-innings runs are everything.

“We’ve got an opportunity tomorrow [Friday]. I hope someone is sat here tomorrow having scored a big hundred and answering some positive questions.”

England, who have made scores of just 147, 236 and 185 in their first innings so far in this Ashes series, will resume on day three on 13-0.

Recalled batter Usman Khawaja starred for Australia in his first Test match since 2019, hitting 137. He was supported by Steve Smith’s 67 and Mitchell Starc’s 34 not out.

Broad targeting role in 2023 Ashes

Despite his irregular selection Broad, 35, says he believes he can play in the next Ashes series, in England in summer 2023, citing 39-year-old team-mate James Anderson as inspiration.

“A few years ago I was umming and aahing and I spent a lot of time speaking to my dad about it [his England future],” he added.

“He had a great belief that you should play the sport you love for as long as you can. While the fire burns, you should play because nothing replicates it in life.

“Jimmy is 40 in the summer and is the most professional I’ve seen him. That has set a guideline of how to approach it at that age.

“I feel like I have the motivation and the drive, I feel like I’m as disciplined as he is, I feel like I can contribute as much as he has since that age.

“He’s a driving force behind my mindset. He’s great to be around. Hopefully I get to play more Test cricket with him.”