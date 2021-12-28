Ashes: Australia retain the urn as they seal 3-0 series win Down Under

Scott Boland took six wickets as Australia dominated in Melbourne to win the Ashes. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Australia have retained the Ashes urn over England after securing the third Test and taking an unassailable 3-0 lead Down Under.

The Baggy Greens were favourites to retain the trophy they’ve held since 2017 but the 3-0 scoreline blew England away.

England were bowled out for 68 in their second Melbourne innings, their eighth lowest total ever against the Aussies, and were unable to surpass the Australian first innings total of 267.

There are two Tests remaining but England are officially out of reach.

The touring side struggled throughout the Ashes series and suffered losses at the Gabba in Brisbane, the Oval in Adelaide and the MCG in Melbourne.

The result means England have won just two of their last 13 ashes Test.

While England captain Joe Root holds the record for the most wins as England captain (27), his record in Australia as head honcho amounts to seven losses out of nine thus far, without a win.

Australia won the first Test by nine wickets before dominating England in the second Test to win by 275 runs.

This is there first time Australia have held the Ashes after three consecutive series since 2002.

Jack Leach became England’s 52nd duck of 2021 on day two as his side fell to 31-4 in their second innings.

On day three, however, England collapsed. Ben Stokes managed just 11, Jonny Bairstow five and Joe Root 28 the highest scorers on day three.

Mark Wood became England’s 53rd duck, gifting debutant Scott Boland his fifer, before Ollie Robinson became England’s 54th duck of the year.

Boland finished with outstanding figures of six wickets for seven runs and became only the fourth indigenous person, and second indigenous man, to play for Australia.

Cameron Green got the winning wicket, bowling Jimmy Anderson for two runs.

The result concludes a devastating year for the wider England squad, with a T20 World Cup semi-final loss and disappointed series results against India and New Zealand.

Despite his poor series, Joe Root concluded the year on 1,708 runs – the third ever highest amount of runs in a colander year.

The result continues a poor Ashes record in Australia. England have won just one series in Australia since 1986, in 2010-11.

England will next contest the Ashes at home in 2023.