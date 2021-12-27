Ashes: England wait on Covid-19 tests after day two positives

England’s touring Ashes camp have returned four positive Covid-19 tests. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

England are waiting on a further round of Covid-19 tests after four positive cases in the camp led to the second day of the third Test being delayed.

England’s players were told not to travel to the Melbourne Cricket Ground after “a positive test in the team’s family group” on the morning of the second day.

They were given the all-clear and play began 30 minutes late.

Now, though, Cricket Australia has confirmed that two members of the touring support staff and two members of family have returned positive Covid-19 tests.

Melbourne was a city with some of the harshest lockdown restrictions during the early waves of the pandemic.

Over 70,000 attended the first day of the Boxing Day Test match as Australia looked to wrap up the Ashes inside the opening three Tests.

England finished day two on 31-4, trailing the Australians in their must-win game.

“As long as the group that’s at the ground today are negative I don’t see why we can’t carry on,” bowler Jimmy Anderson said.

“I’m sure that’s the plan but it depends on PCR tests and what situation that leaves us in. It’s very hard for me to answer that, to be honest. We’re all having PCR tests now and we’ll need all those to be clear really, if possible. We’ll just have to wait and see what the results are.

“That will get talked about by much more important people than me if and when those results come back.”

The third day of the third Test gets underway tonight.