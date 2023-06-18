Ashes: Australia gain momentum as rain dampens England

Ben Stokes’s England lead by just 35 at close after Australia ate into much of the lead built up on day one before a bolshie declaration.

Australia – powered by a stunning knock of 141 by opener Usman Khawaja, who spent over a day’s play at the crease – reduced England’s 393-run lead to just seven before they were bowled out on the morning of day three in Birmingham.

Raining on the Ashes

Opening Sunday on 311-5, Australia made dents into England’s first innings total but Alex Carey, Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland and captain Pat Cummins all fell before lunch.

Leading by seven ahead of their second innings, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett weathered an early Australian storm before the rain set in.

After a short delay the two openers were dismissed in a gruesome defensive period of play where the rain was coming but England had to survive.

Duckett walked for 19 following a stunning Cameron Green catch at gully before Crawley was caught behind for seven without adding another run.

Ollie Pope and Joe Root dug in for 10 balls between them and survived until the gusty rains descended on Edgbaston.

Play did not resume for the rest of the day.

England lead by 35 runs with eight wickets remaining going into day four as they aim to build as big of a lead as possible.

The rain is expected to steer clear of England’s second city but showers are expected tomorrow should the Test match reach a deciding day.

Australia have not won an Ashes series in England since 2001.