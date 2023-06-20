Australia beat England in one of the great Ashes Tests at Edgbaston by two wickets

Australia scored 98 runs in the final session of the final day at Edgbaston to beat England by two wickets and take a 1-0 series lead in the 2023 Ashes.

Momentum swung throughout the day with both sides looking in the ascendancy and in desperate need of rescuing on multiple occasions.

England were heading towards a famous victory in England’s second city but a rallying 55-run partnership between captain Pat Cummins (44 not out) and fellow bowler Nathan Lyon (16 not out) handed the tourists victory — and the upper hand in their mission to retain the urn.

Yesterday’s Edgbaston scenes were reminiscent of the 2005 Ashes Test in which Australia were chasing victory against a ferocious England attack. They failed in their cause 18 years ago but avenged that loss in the final session last night.

The Test will go down as one of the greatest in recent Ashes history with the result unpredictable for all but the opening two sessions of the match.

Australia began the final day needing 174 runs with seven wickets in hand but rain wrote off the morning session as Edgbaston’s ground staff battled to make the pitch playable. They did.

Scott Boland was the first to fall on day five, the third second-innings wicket to be caught by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow off Stuart Broad’s bowling.

The world’s third best batter, according to official rankings, Travis Head fell for 16 before Cameron Green’s defiant 28-run stand was killed off by Ollie Robinson clipping the stumps.

But the momentum dramatically shifted when England captain Ben Stokes dismissed the resilient Usman Khawaja for 65 runs. The opener had been a stalwart for the tourists throughout this Test, batting at points on all five days.

Former captain Joe Root took the eighth wicket when he caught and bowled Alex Carey after captain Stokes chose to decline the second new ball as the clock struck 6:15pm.

But with play continuing until bad light dictated otherwise, England battled to deny Australia runs as the likelihood of taking wickets diminished.

Australia needed 72 runs when Cummins came to the crease. He finished the day on 44 not out and Lyon concluded on an unbeaten 16 to earn a staggering victory for the tourists.

“We’re absolutely devastated that we’ve lost, the lads are in pieces,” Stokes said. “But if that game’s not attracting people to our sport then I’m not sure what will.”

The Ashes continues at Lord’s a week on Wednesday, with Australia leading the series 1-0.