England coach Chris Silverwood to miss fourth Ashes Test through isolation

England coach Chris Silverwood will miss the next Ashes Test after being forced into Covid-19 isolation. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

England men’s cricket coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes test next week after being told he must isolate for 10 days.

England were rocked before and during the third Test when a family member of the touring party tested positive for Covid-19.

Silverwood’s side lost the ashes 3-0 and are looking to avoid a whitewash in the final two Tests – first in Sydney and then Tasmania.

The touring side have returned a total of seven positive tests – three in the coaching staff – since PCR testing began this week.

Strength and conditioning coach Darren Veness, spin coach Jeetan Patel and fast bowling coach Jon Lewis all returned positive tests.

Silverwood will be isolating in Melbourne, the site of England’s third Test loss.

Captain Joe Root’s England lost the Ashes in spectacular fashion earlier in the week and has come under pressure since – as has Silverwood.

England have lost 12 of their last 13 Tests in Australia, and racked up a joint-record total of ducks in a calendar year – 54.

Jimmy Anderson said: “It’s not ideal but it’s been that sort of tour really – there’s been lots of stuff happening all the time away from the cricket that can cause distractions.

“It’s another thing we’ve got to deal with and we’ve got two Test matches where we’ve got to restore some pride and try to compete, so that’s our main focus.”

Assistant coach Graham Thorpe will take charge in Silverwood’s absence with the fourth Test beginning on 5 January.