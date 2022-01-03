Ashes: Root says ‘we’ve got to stay tight’ amid Covid-19 and poor series

Joe Root has now lost all three of his Ashes series as captain. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

England captain Joe Root has said his touring Ashes side need “to stay tight” following a poor opening three tests and Covid-19 issues.

The fourth Test begins tomorrow night – UK time – with England already 3-0 down and series losers.

England have also been dogged by positive Covid-19 tests in the camp which includes head coach Chris Silverwood – though the players remain negative.

The 3-0 deficit puts the series out of reach and means Australia have retaining the Ashes with two whole tests to spare.

Root said: “It has made things disjointed and challenging but it is a chance to come together.

Premiership Rugby five things: Subdued Saints and bamboozling Bristol Premiership Rugby five things: Subdued Saints and bamboozling Bristol

“We’re trying to manage it as best we can.

“In terms of practice, it’s obviously going to look very different,” Root added.

“We’ve all just got to be good human beings, good professionals, help each other out where we can .

“Whether it be putting pride back into the badge, whether it be making sure that we get Test Championship points, [and] for individuals making sure that they’re pushing hard to cement their spots in the team. There’s a huge amount to play for this group of players.

“We’ve got to stay tight, we’ve got to stay together. And we’ve got to put in a performance on one of the great Test venues in world cricket.”

Record Test for Root

This will be Root’s 60th Test as captain, passing Alastair Cook’s record of 59.

England under Root are yet to win an Ashes series in three attempts.

Root is also yet to win an Ashes Test in Australia as captain – 9 losses, one draw.

The forth Ashes Test will be at the Sydney Cricket Ground and get’s underway late tomorrow night for UK viewers.