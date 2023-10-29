England on brink of World Cup exit after India loss

England are on the brink of being dumped out of the Cricket World Cup after losing to unbeaten India by 100 runs in Lucknow. (Photo by Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

England are on the brink of being dumped out of the Cricket World Cup after losing to unbeaten India by 100 runs in Lucknow.

One-day World Cup reigning champions slumped to a fourth straight defeat, and their fifth in six matches, against the hosts yesterday to leave Jos Buttler’s side agonisingly close to a premature exit.

England can still reach eight points (two for a win) with six points from their final three games but they would need either New Zealand or Australia to lose all of their remaining games and suffer a significant swing in net run rate.

England are currently bottom of the World Cup table.

Shubman Gill fell for nine and Virat Kohli for a duck as India batted first in Lucknow before Shreyas Iyer was dispatched for four.

KL Rahul added 39, Rohit Sharma 87, Ravindra Jadeja eight and Mohammed Shami one before Suryakumar Yadav fell for 49.

Jasprit Bumrah was run out for 16 to leave just Kuldeep Yadav unbeaten at the crease as India posted a reachable score of 229.

In response, however, Dawid Malan was bowled for just 16 before Joe Root and Ben Stokes were bowled for a pair of ducks.

Opener Jonny Bairstow added 14, Buttler 10 and Moeen Ali just 15 before Chris Woakes was dispatched for 10.

Liam Livingstone added 27 in England’s best batting performance before Adil Rashid fell for 13 and Mark Wood for a duck to leave David Willey at the crease on 16.

The 100-run victory sends India top of the table with six wins from six and are the only unbeaten side remaining.

England are level on points with Bangladesh at the bottom of the table but are below the Tigers on net run rate.