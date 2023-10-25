‘We’ve had conversations’: England eye Twickenham Test with Black Ferns

England v New Zealand at Twickenham would be a repeat of last year’s World Cup final

England rugby chiefs are in talks to stage a standalone women’s international against New Zealand’s Black Ferns at Twickenham for the first time next year.

The Red Roses headlined HQ for the first time in April, when they beat France to clinch a Six Nations Grand Slam in front of a record-breaking crowd, and are due to host Ireland at the national stadium during next year’s championship.

England Women previously played the Black Ferns at Twickenham in 2009 but that was part of a double-header with the men’s teams.

“Clearly there is a bit of rivalry there between the Black Ferns and the Red Roses,” Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney told BBC Sport. “We’ve had conversations around if we can bring them over to Twickenham next year.”

The fixture will be a repeat of last year’s World Cup final, in which hosts New Zealand overcame England in a 34-31 thriller in Auckland.

In line with other major team sports, increasing demand for women’s fixtures to be played at stadia previously reserved for men’s sides has encouraged the RFU to explore the move.

England’s Grand Slam victory against France attracted more than 58,000 spectators to Twickenham, smashing the world record for a women’s rugby match, set in the World Cup final, by almost 16,000.

In football, the Lionesses drew 87,000 to Wembley to see them win the 2022 European Championship, a record for the women’s game in England.

The England and Wales Cricket Board, meanwhile, have pledged to host the women’s Test team at Lord’s for the first time – but not until 2026.