France set up Women’s Six Nations decider against England at Twickenham

France beat Wales 39-14 in the Women’s Six Nations yesterday to set up a winner-takes-all clash against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Melisande Llorens scored a brace for the home side while Romane Menager, Gaelle Hermet, Charlotte Escudero and Rose Bernadou also crossed the whitewash for France.

Georgia Evans and Gwenllian Pyrs scored for Wales but the travelling side couldn’t recover from a slow start.

The result in Grenoble leaves France one point behind the Red Roses in the Six Nations table. The two sides go head-to-head at Twickenham in what is expected to be a record crowd for a women’s rugby game.

Over 50,000 tickets have been sold for the first standalone women’s international at Twickenham. The previous record was 42,000, set at the World Cup final last autumn, while the Six Nations record was set yesterday with 18,600 fans showing up in Grenoble.

England are favourites to win in south west London on Saturday and will be looking for their fifth consecutive Women’s Six Nations title.

France are the only team besides England to have secured the Championship since 2016.

England last lost to France in 2018 when they were beaten 18-17.