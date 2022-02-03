Six Nations 2021 recap: Covid-19, Grand Slam hopes and fierce rivalries

The 2021 Six Nations were dogged by Covid-19, but that didn’t stop the fierce competition from thriving. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The 2021 Six Nations was fought in front of empty seats and in silent stadiums. But it was still a tournament full of passion, intensity and edge-of-your-seat finishes – and we wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

So before we immerse ourselves in the historic rivalries once more, we’d be foolish not to look back on what thousands of roaring fans missed out on last year.

Round 1

The opening weekend saw France get their campaign off to a perfect start by putting 50 points on a sorry looking Italy.

Drama became a theme wherever Wales were playing last year, and an early red card for Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony scuppered any chance of an away win at the Principality.

And in the oldest fixture in international rugby, Scotland beat England at Twickenham for the first time since 1983. Just two days in and six Grand Slam hopefuls had been whittled down to three.

Round 2

Italy continued their run of losses as they were dominated by a resurgent England, while red card fever struck at Murrayfield where Zander Fagerson became the second forward to be sent off against Wales within two weeks.

The question of which French side would turn up to Dublin, meanwhile, was quickly answered with ‘the good one’ – and France’s Grand Slam chances rose.

Round 3

Italy again failed to muster a meaningful challenge, though they at least reached double figures again in front of a Roman crowd resembling a sea of Irish green.

Wales’s bid for a Grand Slam continued with a complete domination of England, with four tries killing off their Six Nations challenge. Of course Covid-19 played its part, and France’s match with Scotland was delayed beyond Super Saturday.

But it couldn’t come down to that, could it?

Round 4

The penultimate round sets the tone for the final weekend, and again Italy succumbed to a heavy defeat – this time at Grand Slam hopefuls Wales.

England put a stop to French Slam hopes by defeating their rivals from across the Channel at Twickenham, before Scotland again lost at home, this time to Ireland, to put any realistic challenge to bed.

Super Saturday

Suddenly the final day was upon us – well, kind of. A Scotland victory over Italy meant yet another winless campaign for the Azzurri, reviving debate about their Six Nations future.

In Dublin, Ireland gave England next to nothing and condemned the Red Rose to their worst ever finish of fifth.

And in Paris, Wales went for the Grand Slam only for France to come out in force and snatch the win. There would be no Grand Slam this year.

The Decider

And as it so often does in the Six Nations, it came down to the final match.

Scotland’s delayed trip to France would decide whether Les Bleus or Wales would emerge as champions.

The dogged Scots bagged a last-minute victory to earn a first win in Paris since 1999. France were devastated as Wales lifted the trophy, aptly from a training base in a Covid-19 bubble.

The Six Nations never fails to bring the thrills and spills, but oh to have this all over again with packed stadiums. It’s the greatest annual rugby tournament around, and it’s back in around 48 hours.