England coach says ‘we will get on with the job’ amid absentees

England coach Eddie Jones says his side will adapt amid news he could be down five first choice players for next week’s Six Nations opener. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

England head coach Eddie Jones insists his team will “get on with the job” despite an injury crisis ahead of next week’s Six Nations.

Jones’s side, who begin their campaign on 5 February against Scotland at Murrayfield, have been dogged by a series of setbacks, including captain Owen Farrell being ruled out with ankle surgery and a positive Covid-19 case in prop Joe Marler.

“I don’t think you’re ever well versed,” Jones said. “All we can do is follow the regulations and be sensible in the way we act.

“[We need to] adapt when we do have problems. I think a lot of it is just getting on with the job and having a clear plan in place. If so-and-so is out then ‘that’ player comes in.”

Absentees everywhere

It was confirmed yesterday that Farrell needs an operation on the opposite ankle he injured in the autumn, while winger Jonny May was due to see specialists about a knee injury that could also keep him out of the whole tournament.

Exeter lock Jonny Hill remains in a protective boot following a stress fracture and Courtney Lawes continues to go through the head injury assessment return-to-play protocols.

The result is that England are without a named captain for next week’s match trip north of the border.

“We’re disappointed that Owen’s not with us but it gives us an opportunity to build leadership density,” Jones added.

“We’ve got young guys like Tom [Curry] sitting here, Luke Cowan-Dickie, and a number of other people who are involved in driving the team forward.

“Maro [Itoje], for instance, last night did a great job in the pub driving the team communications.”

England suffered more pre-Six Nations drama when they were evacuated from their hotel in Brighton on Tuesday night after a manhole fire.

The players found a local pub in which to conduct their players’ meeting, led by 50-cap lock Itoje, 27.

England No12 dilema

Without Farrell, there is a vacant No12 shirt in the back-line.

Jones yesterday singled out Exeter centre Henry Slade and Gloucester carrier Mark Atkinson as potential replacements.

“We might move Sladey into No12, where he played against South Africa, to handle that role,” Jones added.

“He’s got a few bumps and bruises from Montpellier [Exeter’s opponents last Sunday] so he won’t be on track until probably Friday. But he can handle that.

“We [also] have Mark Atkinson there who can play No12 as well.

“They’re the two guys at the moment that stand out.”

Jones initially left out a series of players who had represented the Red Rose at the World Cup in Japan in 2019 – including Leicester Tigers fly-half George Ford and Saracens stars Elliot Daly and the Vunipola brothers, Mako and Billy.

Following the injuries, however, Ford and Daly were recalled to the squad.

Also called up was Daly’s club colleague Nick Isiekwe, who provides injury cover for Lawes.

“We’re on a project here to play rugby like we think we should,” Jones said.

“We’ve added George and Elliot back in, with Jamie [George, Saracens hooker] who came back in November and did such a great job.

“There’s no reason why Elliot and George can’t keep adding even more to this project going forward. That’s their opportunity. A massive opportunity for both of them.”