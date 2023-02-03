Six Nations: Where do Wales play, when did they last win, what is their anthem and who is their coach?

Six Nations: Where do Wales play, when did they last win, what is their anthem and who is their coach?(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Wales are the last Grand Slam winning home nation in the Championship and begin at home against Ireland this weekend in the Six Nations. Here’s what you need to know.

Wales History

Wales hold the joint-record of the most Grand Slams in the Six Nations era – four – and have the second-most Triple Crowns – five.

The side are on a three-match losing run having fallen to England, France and Italy in their last three matches of the 2022 competition.

They begin at home to Ireland before travelling to Scotland. Wales host England in round three.

Stadium

Wales play their home matches at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The 73,931-capacity arena was completed to host the 1999 World Cup and is seen as one of the best rugby grounds in the world.

It has a retractable roof, which has often been at the centre of controversy given the away side decide if it is open or closed and its proximity to the centre of the Welsh capital makes it a splendid place to watch rugby.

Anthem

Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau translates as Land of my Fathers.

It is performed at home with a military band and a Welsh male voice choir and is especially spectacular under a closed roof in Cardiff.

Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau

Captain and Coach

Warren Gatland has returned as Wales head coach after a couple of seasons down in New Zealand.

He comes into a Welsh side who are not firing and have a difficult Rugby World Cup pool in the autumn.

He has picked Ken ‘The Sheriff’ Owens as his captain. Despite the team’s last two captains being in the side – Justin Tipuric and Dan Biggar – Gatland has opted for the hooker.

Five Wales Facts