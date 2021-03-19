England’s win over France by the width of a blade of grass last weekend was the best match of this Six Nations by a country mile.

The quality and intensity of rugby, especially in the first half, were world class. France were phenomenal, as they have been throughout this tournament, and England finally performed as we hoped they would.

I give England’s players a lot of credit for having the mental fortitude to play like that given the way they have underperformed at this Six Nations.

They ought to beat Scotland and Wales but didn’t. Had they lost to France too, we’d now be talking about them being under huge pressure.

Equally, the criticism will resume if they lose in Dublin on Saturday, so they have to show last week wasn’t a one-off.

Ireland are getting better and better. Although they barely edged it in the end, they were 14 points up against Scotland at one stage last time out.

The hosts are missing two big players in Garry Ringrose and James Ryan, however, and that will hurt them.

I think England will win but they’ll need to show the ambition, flair, courage and creativity on display against France to avoid ending the Six Nations with a whimper.

France still the real deal

France may have come off second best at Twickenham but they are still the real deal.

The try they scored from a line-out is a prime example. First-phase tries at top-tier international rugby just don’t usually happen.

Yet here were France, perfectly executing a training ground routine. It was brilliant to watch.

On the balance of play, they should probably have beaten England. And while in the past that setback might have seen them capitulate, I don’t see that happening now.

Now they will be annoyed, and when you get a talented group who are hacked off and facing a team that wants to win the Grand Slam on their patch, it should be some game.

I’ll eat some humble pie when it comes to Wales, having called them rubbish.

The way they put Italy to the sword last weekend was super clinical and very professional.

For all their doggedness, they have also scored 17 tries so I have to tip my hat to them.

Can they go to France and win? Of course. Confidence is an amazing force in sport.

And when Wales have completed the Grand Slam before they have also tended to grow into it with each passing game, rather than dominate from the word go.

But I do think France will win this one. Wales have an unbelievable defence but England did manage to unlock it with some creative attacking – just not regularly enough for the victory.

France are phenomenal at that precise aspect of rugby and I think they’ll undo the Welsh.

That would, of course, keep the title race alive, with France yet to play their postponed match with Scotland.

It’s a unique scenario that creates an intriguing dynamic and adds even more spice to this round.

Predictions

Ireland v England: England to win by five points

France v Wales: France to win by eight points

