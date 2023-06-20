Georgia rugby bosses: We deserve place in Challenge Cup more than anyone

Two titans of Georgian rugby have called on domestic and international chiefs to open the door to the country and the opportunities it can bring to the sport.

Levan Maisashvili, head coach of Georgia’s international team and Super Cup side Black Lion, and Ioseb Tkemaladze, the president of the Georgia Rugby Union, have used an interview with City A.M. to call on World Rugby, EPCR [European rugby] and the Six Nations to let down their guard towards Georgia.

This comes as failing English Premiership clubs has led to two free spots in next season’s European Challenge Cup – last year the one free spot went to South African side the Cheetahs – and as rumours begin to circulate around a new global calendar which would shun Georgia out of regular matches against Tier One teams until 2030.

Georgia proved their worth

“We managed to beat two Tier One teams in the last year,” Maisashvili tells City A.M. “One at home [28-19 against Italy] and one away in Wales [12-13].

“Therefore I think that we really deserve that Six Nations give us a chance to participate in some way – at least we deserve to have more opportunities to play against Tier One teams.”

Tkemaladze agrees. “The fact that we have won Rugby Europe [second tier Six nations with no promotion] 15 times. We contribute a lot to European emerging countries,” he said. “With Italy and Wales – as well as at age level [where Georgia recently beat England] – Georgian rugby has got several victories.

“I think we’ve clearly shown that we are important members of European rugby. Whether we deserve the place or not is up to the organisers.

“Our goal is to use every opportunity we could get, including the Six Nations… we are doing everything to gain a place in high quality competitions.

“Rugby here [Georgia] is a big economy, it is a huge commercialisation opportunity, and the Six Nations is definitely the best tournament to showcase that.”

There is much debate surrounding Georgia – who currently sit above Italy in the World Rugby Rankings – and their position in rugby; seen far too good for the Rugby Europe competition but not consistent enough for the Six Nations.

Some suggest a play-off held in the country that finishes sixth in the Six Nations could be the answer, with Georgia needing to overcome the odds away from home to win.

Domestic agenda

Others say a successful club team forcing a domestic agenda could push the issue.

Black Lion currently play in the Super Cup, a franchise competition including teams from countries such as Spain and the Netherlands. Black Lion have won both editions, and have also featured in the South African Currie Cup and in a tournament in South America.

With two spots up for grabs in the Challenge Cup this year, it is hoped by many that Black Lion will be given the opportunity to shine.

“We believe that we deserve our place more than anyone,” Black Lion head coach Maisashvili adds. “We are putting lots of finances into [the Super Cup, Currie Cup and South American tournament] to show World Rugby and EPCR that we are competitive, and that we are stable both financially and technically.

Georgia deserve to take part

“We understand that no one could accept us in any high-level championship from the beginning without us showing all of these [aspects].

“Our activities during the last two years allow us to consider that we deserve to take part in the Challenge Cup. The more Black Lion develops the more the national team does.”

President Tkemaladze was more reserved on the topic, citing his enjoyment in attending recent European finals and describing the inclusion of the Cheetahs last year – who played their “home” games in Italy – as a dream for the South African side.

He added: “Everyone in Georgian Rugby supports more promotion and development of rugby in general and if the organisers of this tournament consider accepting different teams, of course we welcome it.

“The creation of Black Lion gave us a tangible result [victories]. [It] was created two years ago and it has already brought such a great result.”

Georgia is in limbo. Deserving of a spot at the top but not part of the club. But with rugby buckling under the pressure of a need to globalise, develop and welcome others; many will believe the Black Lion team and its bigger international sibling can be the Trojan horse which could revolutionise rugby.