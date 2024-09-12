Gallagher re-sign as Premiership Rugby sponsor in uplifted deal

Insurance giant Gallagher this morning reaffirmed their commitment to English top flight sport, signing an increased value sponsorship deal with Premiership Rugby.

The move will take Gallagher’s title sponsorship span with the Premiership to beyond a decade upon conclusion of the three-year extension, which begins at the start of the 2025/26 season.

Gallagher – whose market cap is upwards of $60bn having seen revenues just shy of $10bn in 2023 – became title partners of England’s premier rugby league in 2018.

City A.M. understands the deal is an increase in annual value in comparison to the previous deal, and that the agreement will see a high seven-figure sum paid per season into the coffers of Premiership Rugby.

It is unknown whether the uplift in sponsorship offsets the fall in broadcast revenue for clubs.

Gallagher “commitment” to Premiership

Premiership Rugby chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor said: “Gallagher and its leadership have demonstrated real commitment and passion for growing the league and we could not have asked for more from a title partner.

“So I speak on the behalf of everyone at Premiership Rugby and all of our clubs when I say how delighted we are to have renewed our title partnership with Gallagher.

“We look forward to what we can achieve in what will become a decade together in what is fast-becoming one of the most successful partnerships in sport.”

Christopher E. Mead, Chief Marketing Officer of Gallagher, said: “We are thrilled to reinforce our commitment to English rugby by renewing our contract as title partner of Premiership Rugby for three more years.

“Gallagher Premiership Rugby provides action and excitement like no other game in our view and we want to continue to play our part in the future growth of the game and the aspirations for the league that the team has set out.”

The Gallagher Premiership reruns on 20 September with 10 teams. Under the sponsorship era of Gallagher the league lost three teams in Wasps, London Irish and Worcester Warriors.