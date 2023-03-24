What sport is on the TV this weekend?
This weekend in sport sees cricket, rugby, football, golf and horse racing grace our screens. Here’s what you need to watch.
Cricket: Women’s premier League eliminator – Friday
The inaugural Women’s Premier League, the sibling of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket has been a smash hit on the subcontinent with thousands turning out to watch the five teams – who are packed with global cricketing stars.
Today sees the Mumbai Indians Women and the UP Warriorz clash in the eliminator (semi-final between second and third after the round robin) for a place in Sunday’s final against Delhi Capitals women in Mumbai.
The only English star in the Warriorz squad is bowler Sophie Ecclestone but the side is packed with talent. Mumbai’s side has only Nat Sciver-Brunt in their side but are captained by former England international Charlotte Edwards.
It should be a great match between two star-studded sides for a place in Sunday’s final (2pm, Sky sports Cricket).
Rugby: England Women vs Scotland Women – Saturday
The Women’s Six Nations kicks off tomorrow with Wales hosting Ireland but the big game of the weekend sees England host Scotland at sold-out Kingston Park in Newcastle.
It will be England co-captain Sarah Hunter’s 141st and final match for the Red Roses with the country’s most-capped player hanging up her boots after tomorrow’s clash.
England are overwhelming favourites to win this year’s Six Nations having only just missed out on the World Cup title last year.
Scotland will pose their threats across the park but many expect England to get the job done (4:45, BBC2).
Horse Racing: Dubai World Cup – Saturday
ITV, for the first time, will broadcast the Dubai World Cup from Meydan tomorrow.
The coverage will follow on from live racing from Kelso and see the free-to-air broadcaster show the final three races – all Group 1’s – of the meet.
The $12m Dubai Gold Cup will include Frankie Dettori, in his final year of racing, look for a win on Country Grammer (from 3:55, ITV4).
Golf: WGC Matchplay – Sunday
Though there’s no major PGA Tour event this week, given many players are starting to tee themselves up for the Masters next month, there is the latest edition of the WGC Matchplay.
It will also be the final edition of the competition, where 64 players compete across seeded pools in matchplay.
Scottie Scheffler comes into the weekend as the highest ranked player while No79 Cameron Davis competes as the 64th ranked player with a number of LIV Golf players not invited (from 2:15, Sky Sports Golf).
Football: England vs Ukraine – Sunday
England’s Euro 2024 qualification continues after yesterday’s match against Italy with a home tie against Ukraine on Sunday.
The Three Lions will be looking for a solid win at Wembley Stadium – where 1,000 resettled Ukranians and their adopted families have been given free tickets – to ensure they try and qualify for the tournament in Germany as quickly as possible.
Ukraine played Brentford yesterday in a friendly.
Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Nick Pope all pulled out of the England squad due to injury and will not be part of the matchday XI (5pm, Channel4).