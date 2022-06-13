Barmy Barbarians’ rugby against England will set Twickenham alight

Barbarians teams the world over attract some of the best players around, and usually include an Englishman when the touring side play England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images for Barbarians)

Rugby union is a sport in which traditions are constantly debated and continually evolving, but one element of the oval ball sport that has remained untouched since the late 1800s is the Barbarians.

Almost a World XV, the Barbarians are a group of players cobbled together under – usually – an existing international coach who tour and play exhibition matches the world over.

They never kick a penalty yet sometimes barely play by the rules, but those who have represented the famous black and white hoops often say it’s up there with international honours.

On Sunday an England XV will take on the touring side, this time led by France head coach Fabien Galthie, atTwickenham.

For England’s head coach Eddie Jones the match presents an opportunity to try out new players and partnerships ahead of a pivotal Test series against Australia next month.

This match doesn’t offer a cap so there’s no real commitment for players who may be toying with representing other countries, too.

Their opponents, however, appear to have jumped at the opportunity to throw the ball around at the home of English rugby.

There’s over 300 caps in the travelling 24-man squad, 171 of which belong to French internationals and 46 alone to British and Irish Lion and former England lock George Kruis.

The forward joins fellow former Saracens player Australian Will Skelton in the second row with three other nationalities – Georgia, Fiji and South Africa – also represented.

The squad has a Top14 feel about it but keeps true to the Barbarians’ values of offering chances to new players.

While it is tradition for players to wear the socks of their first rugby club, and for the Baabaas to name a player who has represented the opposition – Kruis in this case – the famous side also promotes new talent.

Six uncapped players are included in the 24-man side for Sunday, including the promising scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec and full-back Max Spring.

Players who failed to reach the semi-finals of the French domestic league feature heavily alongside others who represent clubs in the French second division and the Japanese top flight.

Galthie has named a squad to win, and it remains to be seen whether England will do the same. Jones has bigger fish to fry as his side head into the summer months.

But in the tradition of Barbarian rugby – keeping the ball alive and entertaining the masses – and in the week following the passing of Phil Bennett – the man who ignited the world famous 1973 try for the touring side against New Zealand – the great entertainers will be looking to dance their way around another rugby colosseum this weekend.