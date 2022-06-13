Aramco Team Series: Where is the expanded $5m women’s golf circuit taking place in 2022?

The Aramco Team Series has expanded from four events to five this year, adding a date in Bangkok which opened the series last month (Credit: Tristan Jones/LET)

After a successful first year, the Aramco Team Series has expanded to five events in 2022, adding Thailand to a circuit that has retained stops in England, Spain, the United States and Saudi Arabia. Here is where the action is unfolding this year.

Bangkok, 12-14 May

Last month’s curtain raiser to the 2022 Aramco Team Series took place at a new destination on the circuit, the Thai Country Club in Bangkok.

Belgium’s Manon de Roey won the individual prize and Whitney Hillier captained the winning team, following in the footsteps of Tiger Woods, who won the Asian Honda Classic at the venue 25 years ago.

One of the highest rated golf clubs in Asia, its neo-classical design by Dennis Griffiths has a North American feel, with large irregular shaped bunkers and plentiful water hazards.

London, 16-18 June

Centurion Club, nestled in the Hertfordshire countryside just north of the capital, hosted the first stop on last year’s inaugural multi-venue Aramco Team Series.

It has since added another high-profile tournament to its roster in the LIV Golf Invitational Series, which attracted attention the world over with its launch event last week.

The club itself only opened in 2013 but soon became a fixture on the European Tour and has managed to strike a winning blend of informality without losing exclusivity.

Sotogrande, 18-20 August

The Aramco Team Series is due to head back to La Reserva Club in Cadiz, southern Spain, in late summer.

LPGA star Alison Lee and South African Ashleigh Buhai, who captained the winners in the team competition, claimed the titles last year.

The course was designed by Spain-based American Cabell B Robinson and features elevation changes as it traverses the valleys of the Costa del Sol, sweeping fairways and undulating greens.

It opened in 2003 and previously hosted a European Tour event, the NH Collection Open, in 2014.

New York, 13-15 October

England’s Charley Hull won the individual crown last year in New York, which was played at Glen Oaks Club.

The Aramco Team Series is jetting across the pond for another tournament this autumn, but the venue is yet to be confirmed.

Jeddah, 9-11 November

The series is set to conclude at its spiritual home, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

This is where the format was first trialled as the Saudi Ladies Team International in late 2020. The success of that event paved the way for the $5m Aramco Team Series circuit.

Royal Greens boasts three other high-profile tournaments, the men’s and women’s Saudi Internationals and a leg of the new big-money men’s LIV Golf Invitational Series.