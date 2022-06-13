Aramco Team Series London: Who is playing at Centurion Club this week?

Georgia Hall is among a host of top English players due to take part in the Aramco Team Series London this week

From multiple Ladies European Tour order of merit winners to some of the most in-form players on the planet, the Aramco Team Series London is set to welcome a host of talent to Centurion Club this week. Here are 10 players to watch.

Georgia Hall

The 2018 Women’s Open champion is one of several high-profile home hopes set to tee it up in Hertfordshire.

At 26, Hall has already ticked most boxes: a major, two LET order of merit wins, and three Solheim Cup appearances.

The Englishwoman – named Georgia in honour of Nick Faldo’s Masters win at Augusta two days after she was born in 1996 – is already off the mark in 2022 as well, having won the Saudi Ladies International in March by a commanding fiver-shot margin.

Charley Hull

If previous Aramco Team Series events are any guide, Hull will be one to watch over the next few days.

She won the individual competition of the New York leg last year, having finished third at Centurion Club and fifth in Sotogrande.

The 26-year-old from Kettering has played all five instalments of the series, never finishing worse than 13th in the solo scoring.

Former LET order of merit winner Hull could be due a title, having racked up three top-10 finishes already this season.

Bronte Law

The third English player ranked inside the world top 50 set to play at Centurion Club, Law arrives buoyed by her best ever major finish, a tie for sixth at the US Women’s Open earlier this month.

Solheim Cup star and former amateur world No2 Law is another who has turned it on at previous Aramco Team Series events.

The 26-year-old from Stockport finished in the top seven of the individual competition at Sotogrande, New York and Jeddah last year.

Linn Grant

Grant shot to prominence at the weekend by beating a host of seasoned men’s professionals, including Henrik Stenson, to romp to the Scandinavian Mixed event in her native Sweden.

Linn Grant, who made headlines by winning the Scandinavian Mixed event last weekend, is also in the field for the Aramco Team Series London

It was the latest headline-grabbing performance from the 22-year-old, whose great grandfather was a former Scottish Boys’ champion who emigrated even further north.

She has been in sensational form since turning pro last summer, winning four times and finishing second twice in nine starts. Her worst result in that time was a share of 13th.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Madsen is the highest ranked player in the field at Centurion Club, at 23rd, having enjoyed a stellar season so far.

The 27-year-old became the first Danish woman to win on the Ladies PGA Tour when triumphing at the Honda LPGA Thailand earlier this year.

She followed that with a runner-up spot at the JTBC Classic, losing in a play-off, and then a top-10 major finish at the Chevron Championship.

Pia Babnik

The Slovenian prodigy is only 18 but already an old hand on the Ladies European Tour, where she first played as a 15-year-old.

Babnik won the individual competition of the Aramco Team Series Jeddah last year and was third at the Chevron Championship earlier this season.

Marianne Skarpnord

The 36-year-old Norwegian returns to Centurion Club to defend the individual crown she won last year, when the team she captained also finished second.

It proved to be a fruitful 2021 for Skarpnord, who also won on the Sunshine Tour. Her best result of this season, a share of 17th, came at the Aramco Team Series opener in Bangkok.

Olivia Cowan

Cowan skippered the winners of the team event at the inaugural ATS London and is back in the field again this time.

The German, whose English father is a teaching pro, is an LPGA member but arrives in search of a return to form, having missed five cuts in a row.

Manon De Roey

The Belgian is in red-hot form, having won the individual title at the Aramco Team Series Bangkok last month.

De Roey, 30, has not finished outside the top seven in her last five tournaments on the Ladies European Tour.

Whitney Hillier

Australian Hillier also enjoyed success at ATS Bangkok, where she captained the winners of the team competition.

The 31-year-old took that momentum into her next appearance, finishing second at the Jabra Ladies Open, only losing in a play-off.