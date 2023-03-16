Aramco Team Series 2023: How does the format work, where is it being held and who are the past winners?

The Aramco Team Series combines individual and team competitions across five tournaments

The $5m Aramco Team Series returns for 2023 this week, when dozens of the world’s top women’s golfers will play for individual and team prizes in Singapore. Here is all you need to know about the series.

How the Aramco Team Series format works

Aramco Team Series events follow a unique format comprising both individual and team competitions, both offering $500,000 prize funds.

The field is divided into teams of four, with captains getting to pick one other player before being allocated a third professional and an amateur, which can be male or female.

Play takes place over three days, with the first two rounds deciding the outcome of the team competition and the individual prize being settled in the third and final round.

The team competition is based on a team’s two best scores at each hole, while the individual competition, which is restricted to the pros only, is normal stroke play.

The venues: Where the Aramco Team Series is being played in 2023

The Aramco Team Series is once again calling at five venues across three continents.

The difference this year, however, is that four of the five venues are new to the series, with the London leg – played at Centurion Club in St Albans – the only one to be retained.

Last year’s first stop, Bangkok, has been replaced by Singapore’s Laguna National Golf Resort Club, which is poised to host the curtain-raising tournament from Thursday.

With London moving to the middle slot, the Aramco Team Series heads to Florida for its second leg at Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach, from 19 to 21 May.

Centurion Club will become the first venue to host three Aramco Team Series events when the action returns to England from 14 to 16 July.

The stars of women’s golf then head east to Hong Kong Golf Club, which replaces Sotogrande in Spain as the penultimate leg of this year’s series, on 6 to 8 October.

And in a final change, the 2023 Aramco Team Series will culminate in Riyadh, which replaces Jeddah as the stage for the finale on 3 to 5 November.

The 2023 Aramco Team Series dates

Singapore, 16-18 March, Laguna National Golf Resort

Florida, 19-21 May, Trump International Golf Club

London, 14-16 July, Centurion Club

Hong Kong, 6-8 October, Hong Kong Golf Club

Riyadh, 3-5 November, Riyadh Golf Club

Roll of honour: Past winners

2022 Jeddah

Individual winner: Chiara Noja;

Team winners: Nicole Garcia, Cassandra Alexander, Tereza Melecká, Sonia Bayahya

2022 New York

Individual winner: Lexi Thompson;

Team winners: Johanna Gustavsson, Jessica Karlsson, Karolin Lampert, Jennifer Rosenberg

2022 Sotogrande

Individual winner: Nelly Korda;

Team winners: Jessica Korda, Noora Komulainen, Tereza Melecká, Malcolm Borwick

2022 London

Individual winner: Bronte Law;

Team winners: Nicole Garcia, Kelly Whaley, Madelene Stavnar, Mia Baker

2022 Bangkok

Individual winner: Manon De Roey;

Team winners: Whitney Hillier, Chonlada Chayanun, Krista Bakker, Pattanan Amatanon

2021 Jeddah

Individual winner: Pia Babnik;

Team winners: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Hannah Burke, Krista Bakker, Ahmed Al Subaey

2021 New York

Individual winner: Charley Hull;

Team winners: Jessica Korda, Karolin Lampert, Lina Boqvist, Alexandra O’Laughlin

2021 Sotogrande

Individual winner: Alison Lee;

Team winners: Ashleigh Buhai, Stacy Lee Bregman, Hayley Davis, Ignacio Morillo

2021 London

Individual winner: Marianne Skarpnord;

Team winners: Olivia Cowan, Sarina Schmidt, Diksha Dagar, Andrew Kelsey