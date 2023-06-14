Aramco Team Series – London 2023: Nelly Korda eyes first win on British soil

Nelly Korda is aiming to add a second Aramco Team Series win in the London leg at Centurion Club

World No2 Nelly Korda is targeting a first win on British soil when she returns to the Aramco Team Series for the London leg at Centurion Club next month.

The 2021 Women’s PGA Championship winner, 24, has been prolific in her short career, claiming 12 titles including an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo two years ago.

As one of the stars of the LPGA Tour, Korda has made only a handful of appearances in the UK, although she finished in the top 10 at the 2019 Women’s Open Championship.

But she can take confidence from previous Aramco Team Series events, including a win in Sotogrande, Spain, last year, when she tees it up at the Ladies European Tour tournament on 16 July.

“The Aramco Team Series is a special event that showcases a unique blend of individual talent and team dynamics in golf, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to once again compete alongside top professionals and amateurs,” said Korda.

“I’ve had great performances in the past three Aramco Team Series events I’ve played in, so I hope to deliver a top performance for the fans in London and capture my second Aramco Team Series title.”

The American will face competition in St Albans from some of the best golfing talent from the British Isles, including Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall, Charley Hull and defending champion Bronte Law.

World No20 Maguire is also making a rare start on the LET, having established herself as one of the rising stars of the circuit over the last two years.

She made history last year by becoming the first Irishwoman to win on the LPGA Tour and months later posted her best major result by finishing in a tie for fourth at the Women’s British Open.

“I had a great time competing in the Aramco Team Series – New York last year,” said the 28-year-old.

“I’m looking forward to being part of the Aramco Team Series on European soil and compete alongside an exceptional field that’s lining up. Hopefully, we can put on a great show for the fans in the UK.”

Centurion Club has been a fixture in the Saudi-backed series, the string of $1m events that combine individual and team scoring, since it was added to the LET in 2021.

Law pipped fellow Englishwoman Hall with a monster eagle putt last year, when South African Nicole Garcia captained the winning team.