Bronte Law wins battle of the Brits in sizzling Aramco Team Series London

Bronte Law won the London leg of the Aramco Team Series with a huge putt for eagle at the 18th hole

England’s Bronte Law savoured the sweet taste of home success after sinking a monster eagle putt at the last hole to snatch the individual crown at the Aramco Team Series London on Saturday.

After three days of intense competition in stifling conditions at Centurion Club more in keeping with the Sotogrande or Jeddah legs of the $5m series, Law found herself locked in battle with fellow home favourite Georgia Hall.

Needing a birdie at the 18th to match former Women’s Open champion Hall and join her on eight under par, Law instead drained an uphill 55-foot putt from the front of the green to snatch her first professional win on British soil.

“That’s why we play this game, for moments like that,” said the 27-year-old. “And in front of a home crowd, it doesn’t really get any better. That’s the epitome of the sport we play and why we do it; why we go through all the heartache, the pain and everything is for moments like that.”

The second $1m Aramco Team Series event of the year delivered a winning combination of English contenders and big names, with Charley Hull fourth behind Linn Grant, who days earlier became the first woman to win on the men’s DP World Tour.

Law almost lost her chance of winning a second Ladies European Tour title when she double bogeyed the 13th after getting into long grass but repaired the damage to her scorecard with birdies on 15 and 16.

Law needed a birdie to match fellow Englishwoman Georgia Hall but went one better

“I had to stay mentally strong,” she added. “I knew I had to battle. It’s never over until it’s over. I guess that kind of showed at the end.”

A play-off may have been avoided in the individual competition but the team event did require an extra hole between two captains whose sides finished tied on 27 under par, in which South African Nicole Garcia beat Finn Ursula Wikstrom.

Garcia, whose team included Kelly Whaley, Madelene Stavnar and amateur Mia Baker, made par while Wikstrom, who skippered a fourball that also featured Julia Engstrom, Maria Hernandez and amateur Laurent Dhaeyer, carded a costly double bogey.