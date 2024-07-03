Maguire takes hold of Aramco Team Series London leg

SAMMAMISH, WASHINGTON – JUNE 22: Leona Maguire of Ireland hits an approach shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club on June 22, 2024 in Sammamish, Washington. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Ireland’s Leona Maguire leads the Aramco Team Series at Centurion Club in St Albans after round one as she and Austrian Sarah Schober edged away from the rest of the field.

Maguire, who has not won a professional tournament since a two-stroke victory on the LPGA in 2023, leads on seven under par, one shot clear of Schober in second.

Spaniard Nuria Iturrioz and England’s Megan Dennis join Wales’ Chloe Williams back on -4.

“We were all making a few birdies out there which definitely helps,” said Maguire. “We have a nice atmosphere in the team which made it more comfortable out there.”

One of the pre-tournament favourites Charley Hull retired after six holes yesterday morning after consultation with a physiotherapist, while the star of women’s golf Nelly Korda withdrew from the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund-backed golf series because she was bitten by a dog before the tournament.

London is hosting the third event on this year’s Aramco Team Series, after Tampa and South Korea, before another leg in Asia and a season finale in Riyadh – Hull came second in both of the previous tournaments played this year.

Team Iturrioz leads the team leaderboard with Team Hull and Team Maguire also on -14.

Play continues this morning at the Centurion Club, which until this year also hosted the LIV Golf League’s UK leg.