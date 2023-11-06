Cricket World Cup match goes ahead despite ‘hazardous’ warning in Delhi

Air pollution in Delhi did not cause Cricket World Cup to postpone the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

Cricket World Cup organisers ordered today’s match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to go ahead despite dangerous levels of air pollution in Delhi.

The World Health Organisation deems any outdoor activity when the Air Quality Index hits 300 or above as “hazardous”. The AQI in Delhi on Monday reached 436, putting it in the “severe” category.

Delhi has been enveloped in toxic smog for several days due to a combination of neighbouring farmers burning their fields and climatic conditions that trapped the air in India’s biggest city. On Friday the AQI reached a maximum of 500.

Schools have been closed, traffic limiting measures implemented and the government was on Monday considering asking some workers to do so from home.

Nevertheless, the International Cricket Council decreed that the match should go ahead after asking the Board of Control for Cricket in India to carry out independent checks.

“The BCCI engaged the services of renowned pulmonologist Dr Randeep Guleria to assess the situation in Delhi ahead of Monday’s game and provide independent expert advice,” the ICC said.

“The AQI within the stadium was monitored throughout the day, which has reduced to levels considered acceptable by Dr Guleria.”

In an attempt to mitigate the air pollution, water sprinklers have been installed at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and air purifiers placed in changing rooms.

Players vomited on the field of play and wore masks to help them breathe in a previous cricket match played during Delhi’s smog season, in December 2017.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh both questioned whether Monday’s match should go ahead and cancelled training ahead of the group stage fixture.

In one practice session that did go ahead, Bangladesh asked its asthmatic players to sit out for safety reasons. Any AQI above 100 is deemed dangerous for asthma sufferers.

Air quality in Delhi is hazardous, and is currently the second most polluted city in the world. Follow these steps to protect yourself:



-Avoid all outdoor exercise

-Wear a mask outdoors

-Close your windows to avoid dirty air

-Run an air purifier https://t.co/LicrPr0hvx pic.twitter.com/i1boyiviqA — IQAir (@IQAir) November 3, 2023

This is the last match of the World Cup scheduled to be played in Delhi. The group stage concludes on Sunday, with the final in Ahmedabad a week later.

England’s elimination from the tournament has already been confirmed after a dismal defence of their 50-over title.

But Jos Buttler’s side have two dead rubbers still to play, against the Netherlands in Pune on Wednesday and with Pakistan in Kolkata on Saturday.