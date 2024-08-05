London T100: What it means to redefine triathlon

City A.M. recently partnered with T100 and attended its event over the weekend, where some of our staff had the chance to showcase what they were made of and show off their athletic skills.

What is T100? If you don’t know already, T100 is triathlon redefined. The competition will see 20 of the world’s best professional triathletes – women and men – battling over a season of eight breakneck 100km races in iconic locations around the globe in a bid to be crowned the first-ever T100 World Champions.

Partnered Content