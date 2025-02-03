Wembley and Spurs get new rival NFL stadium as league eyes MCG

Melbourne’s MCG could be in line to host NFL matches in the latest series of handouts in the International Series for American football.

The 100,000-capacity arena in Victoria, Australia is being touted for hosting rights as the NFL expands its international offering.

Australian NFL fans could see Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles take each other on, according to the Herald Sun, with more information set to come to light this week ahead of the weekend’s Super Bowl LIX between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

London will continue with three games next season, with Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets the three designated home teams across the trio of matches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium.

Croke Park in Ireland is also set for a match in the near future, while Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium will play host to Miami Dolphins.

Head of NFL UK Henry Hodgson told City AM previously that NFL games will continue to be staged in London after the current deal with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium comes to an end in 2029-2030.

But an expansion to Australia would inevitably put pressure on the calendar to cut overseas games elsewhere, with the league also playing in Brazil and Germany recently.

It comes after a decision in 2022 saw 25 NFL franchises freely able to market their team across one of the countries. Other teams were added at later dates with the Rams and Eagles able to use Australia as a marketing hub.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will this summer host the second rugby union Test between the British and Irish Lions and Australia in what is set to be the highest attended Lions match ever.

The arena is a regular host to cricket – where England’s women were whitewashed this month – and concerts.

Confirmed NFL International Series 2025

London

Cleveland Browns, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

New York Jets, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars, Wembley Stadium

Berlin

Indianapolis Colts, Olympiastadion

Madrid

Miami Dolphins, Santiago Bernabéu Stadium