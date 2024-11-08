 |  Updated: 

Founder Favourites: The challenges of starting a business and buying a football club

By:

What do fintech and football have in common?

Not much, in the grand scheme of things, but entrepreneur and co-founder of Synectics Solutions Carol Shanahan has a rather unique perspective to share between the two.

In this episode of Founder Favourites, speaking to co-hosts Jennifer Sieg and Emmanuel Nwosu, Shanahan tells the world how she managed to secure her first role in an all-male firm at the age of 17 (with no formal qualifications) and buy Port Vale Football Club despite the advice she was given.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City AM newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe
By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.