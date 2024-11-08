Founder Favourites: The challenges of starting a business and buying a football club

What do fintech and football have in common?

Not much, in the grand scheme of things, but entrepreneur and co-founder of Synectics Solutions Carol Shanahan has a rather unique perspective to share between the two.

In this episode of Founder Favourites, speaking to co-hosts Jennifer Sieg and Emmanuel Nwosu, Shanahan tells the world how she managed to secure her first role in an all-male firm at the age of 17 (with no formal qualifications) and buy Port Vale Football Club despite the advice she was given.