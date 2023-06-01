Chris Tremlett: England must find Ashes spot for glovesman Foakes

There is always a sense of excitement when the Ashes rolls around; it is cricket’s biggest rivalry and it transcends the sport.

And after England’s hugely disappointing 4-0 away loss in the last edition of the series, the hosts this time around, under new stewardship, go in as my slight favourites.

Australia still possess the best bowling attack in the world but England are always there or thereabouts when James Anderson and Stuart Broad are in the picture.

And Bazball has revolutionised the style England go out into the crease and play with – it is ruthless, attacking and freeing, so that could be a huge battle this summer.

I was often the “other man” or the reserve for England – I was in the 2005 Ashes squad as the 12th man but did not make my debut – so I know what it is like to be on the fringes of the team and miss out.

Anderson and Broad are in the side and, if fit, must start. For me, pacer Ollie Robinson is one of the best attackers in the English game but today we’re set to see Josh Tongue make his debut at Lord’s against Ireland.

There will be no Jofra Archer in the England line-up all summer and, with Anderson and Robinson managing niggles, there might be places up for grabs in the Ashes bowling attack.

It could be Tongue, depending on how well he fits into the Bazball bowling style at the home of English cricket across the next few days, but I do also like Matthew Potts. Both have impressed at county level this season.

Zak for the Ashes sack?

Looking up towards the front of the order, the only spot I am uncertain of at the moment is the one currently occupied by Zak Crawley.

He has been reassured by head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes over the last 12 months that his place is secure, but there are only so many small totals a batsman can make before his place is reconsidered.

If his first six innings of the summer each go for less than 10, I can see him being replaced for the final few Tests – but only to make way for Ben Foakes.

Foakes is the best wicketkeeper in England for me and will rightly feel aggrieved to miss out if he’s not in the starting XI at Edgbaston – he’s not set to be in today’s team to face Ireland.

Jonny Bairstow is a sensational player and should be there – especially given his summer of centuries last year – but Foakes is the glovesman I’d want to be bowling at.

When I was charging towards a batsman, it was great to know Matt Prior was behind the stumps – he would dive for balls others may have struggled with and order the slips around the park.

First name?

Bairstow is great with the gloves, but I do think that Foakes should be there. So if Crawley cannot perform, I would move Bairstow and let him open with the likes of Ben Duckett – or a fit and firing Alex Lees – to make room for Foakes.

And this whole selection problem is all because of Harry Brook. The 24-year-old came into the fold and has arguably made himself undroppable within months.

I would go so far as to say he’s the first name on my team sheet after captain Stokes.

It is great to see a youngster come in, make a spot his own and earn the right to start the biggest Test matches.

The Ashes are here and it’s already exciting, but there’s bound to be thinking to do over selection no matter what the result is against Ireland over the next five days