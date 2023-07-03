Ashes: Rishi Sunak goes in to bat for England after controversial Jonny Bairstow dismissal

Rishi Sunak has backed England stars following a controversial dismissal. England batsman Jonny Bairstow speaks to the Australia fielders after being given out during the 5th day of the LV=Insurance Ashes Test Match at Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 02, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has given his full backing to England Men’s Test captain Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, following a heated final day at Lord’s involving a controversial dismissal.

Sunak said he would “wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner Australia did”, when asked to comment on the incident yesterday.

The fifth day was ignited by a controversial dismissal, when wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow was dismissed for 10, after his opposite number Alex Carey chucked the stumps down – when Bairstow thought the over had been called, and the ball was dead.

Lord’s then turned into a cauldron of booing and jeering, with the Australians confronted by members in the pavilion – three of whom have been suspended by the MCC as it investigates.

This comes after captain Ben Stokes smashed a whirlwind 150 against the Aussies in the final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s. But, it wasn’t enough to get England over the line chasing a record total.

England fans have argued that while the dismissal was legitimate, it was not in the ‘spirit of the game’, and was unsporting. Australia’s captain has stood by his team’s decision.

After the match, Stokes said he wouldn’t have allowed the dismissal to be upheld if it was his decision.

Commenting on the controversial incident, Sunak admitted that “the first thing that needs to be said is that it is out. But would I want to win a game in that manner? The answer for me is no”, according to the Standard.

🗣️ 'That’s all you’ll EVER be remembered for!' 😳



Stuart Broad wasn’t shy in sharing with Alex Carey what he thinks of him, following Jonny Bairstow’s stumping. pic.twitter.com/31e8AUpH4v — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 2, 2023

“If the shoe was on the other foot, I would have a deep think about the whole spirit of the game. If I was fielding captain at the time I would have put a lot more pressure on the umpires to ask them what their decision was around the end of the over.

“Jonny was in his crease, then left his crease to come out and have the conversation between overs like every batsman does. For Australia it was the match-winning moment.”

A Number 10 spokesperson told the publication: “The PM agrees with Ben Stokes – he said he simply wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner Australia did.

“But the game did provide an opportunity to see Ben Stokes at his best and it was an incredible test match.

Ahead of the third Test at Headingley, Labour’s Lucy Powell also backed the England team, saying that the dismissal cast a shadow on an otherwise remarkable day’s play.

England are 2-0 down with three to play.

